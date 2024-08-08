Canadian breaker Phil Wizard set to make history at Paris Olympics

Paris' iconic Place de la Concorde is no stranger to the spotlight. Various royals, including Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, were executed there during the French Revolution.

Philip Kim is set to make another kind of history there. The 27-year-old from Vancouver, better known as B-Boy Phil Wizard, will be front and centre as the sport of breaking makes its Olympic debut.

"I know people are going to love it," said Kim. "And it's going to be super-exciting. I'm excited to represent Canada. I'm excited to be there. I'm stoked for it."

In addition to the breaking event, set for Friday and Saturday, Place de la Concorde is also the host venue for Olympic skateboarding, 3x3 basketball and BMX freestyle.

"I've been to Paris many times. It's one of my favourite cities," said Kim. "I was lucky enough to go like four times, I think, last year, and so I've actually done photo shoots at that place and kind of envisioned us there with thousands of people watching."

Paris has rarely been far from his mind.

"Sometimes stressfully, to be honest," he acknowledged. "But sometimes also just excitement and looking forward to it as well."

Kim, a former world champion, has already helped elevate the sport, which sees competitors go head to head in short bursts of breakdancing to a DJ's soundtrack as judges look on.

The Olympics will see 16 men and 16 women competing in one-on-one battles.

A round-robin format will send the top two from the four groups of four on to the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarterfinals. Competitors start by dancing, before going to ground to execute a dizzying array of gravity-defying moves, some of which evoke memories of those pulled off by gymnasts on the pommel horse.

The athleticism and strength of elite breakers is something to behold. At times, it's as if their limbs operate independently.

The draw will be important, with some breakers boasting a small but impressive bag of tricks that can be tough to beat in the early going. Kim, who has a deep arsenal, believes he gets better as he progresses.

"I know if I do the best that I can do, I can win the event," said Kim. "And I know if I lose, it's probably because I lost it myself."

Kim eased up on a busy schedule at the beginning of May to focus on Olympic preparations. He starts his day early, usually getting up at 4:30 a.m. for a demanding 5 a.m. workout with his trainer.

"I just like it," he said of the early wake-up. "I like to push, I like the early grind. We call it the breakfast club."

He has access to a studio in the early afternoon, so he can complete his training — often focusing on creativity — and then rest. He's in bed by 8:30 p.m. on such days.

"My motto has always been stay ready so you don't have to get ready," he said.

Kim has not competed that much this year, something he now says he regrets. He admits to saying yes to too many people, which led to some "really cool projects" but no routine.

He realized he was approaching burnout. So he pulled back.

"I do the best training when I'm at home," he said. "When I'm focused, when I have my routine, I have my car, I have my house. I know what I'm eating."

Like most elite breakers, Kim does not work with a coach.

"You kind of just figure it out and adapt as you go," he explained. "For us, it's an art. It's about self-expression. Maybe it is a bit of an ego thing, to be honest, but it's hard to have someone telling you how to dance when it's about self-expression, when it's about developing your style and the way you want to present yourself."

He does have support outside his personal trainer, with training partners who offer suggestions.

Kim keeps a list of his moves on his phone — his repertoire, so to speak — "but the way I put it together is always a little bit different."

He compares it to a fighting video game which allows different combinations of moves.

"Often times it's just freestyle. So you'll see me do the same moves in every competition but the way I string those moves together, in what order, when I'm doing those moves, is dictated by the moment, by how I feel, if I feel like I can throw this move out at this time, if it matches the music, if the opponent does something that reminds me of a move that I'll have, I'll switch my plan last-minute, so I'm very adaptive to the moment.

"Not everyone is like that. That's just the way I enjoy breaking. Some people go in with more of a full choreographed set. Everyone breaks a little bit differently."

While Kim is not averse to showing off moves his opponent doesn't have, he usually focuses on what he can do.

"I do enjoy having a conversation — and showing 'I can do what you do.' But mostly I want to show myself."

The sport is not short on swagger with competitors' body language and gestures often serving as unspoken commentary on their opponent's routine as it happens. But the battle is quickly forgotten, with Kim and other breakers quick to celebrate other people's wins — even if they are on the losing end.

That camaraderie was evident at the Red Bull BC One Cypher Canada competition at Toronto's Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in late May. While Kim wasn't competing, he was there as a Red Bull athlete and to support Onton (B-Boy Onton) See, who won the men's event.

Kim and fellow supporters sat on the edge of the mat as Onton competed, applauding his moves and offering up a water bottle between rounds — like cornermen at a mixed martial arts bout. And when Onton defeated Jayson (B-Boy JC Fresh)Collantes in the final, he was quickly swallowed up in a mass hug by Kim and others.

While Kim competes in Paris, he still has a presence back home.

Visit Toronto's Eaton Centre and a giant photo, showing Kim balancing on his head with one hand on the ground, is hard to miss in the Lululemon store window.

Lululemon is a Kim sponsor, as is Toyota, Sobeys, the Royal Bank, Visa and Air Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.