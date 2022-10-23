Alberta-born running back Chuba Hubbard is listed as the starting back for the Carolina Panthers as they begin their post-Christian McCaffrey era against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hubbard, 23, attended Oklahoma State, where he rushed for a career-3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns (fourth-best in program history). He led all FBS teams with 2,094 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in 2019. Hubbard earned First Team All-American and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honours in 2019. In his 2020 redshirt junior season, Hubbard battled injuries but still finished with 625 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The native of Sherwood Park was selected by the Panthers with the 126th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and played 17 games with 10 starts in his rookie season. He tallied 612 rushing yards, good for fifth among NFL rookies, and five touchdowns. Hubbard added another 174 receiving yards and a touchdown.

In addition to his selection in the NFL Draft, Hubbard was selected by his hometown's rival Calgary Stampeders with the 43rd overall pick of the 2021 CFL Draft.

Hubbard has played in all six games for the Panthers this season, tallying 34 yards on six carries. Prior to the trade that sent McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, Hubbard assumed the Panthers' return duties, running five kicks for 104 yards.