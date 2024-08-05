PARIS — Canadian diver Caeli McKay has advanced to the semifinal in women's 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.

McKay, of Calgary, finished third out of 29 in the morning preliminary round after scoring a total of 324.90 over five dives.

China's Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi topped the scoreboard, with 421.25 and 382.15 respectively.

The top 18 advance to the semifinal later Monday. The scores from the qualifying round do not carry over but determine the diving order.

Ottawa's Kate Miller missed the cut by two spots, coming in 20th with a score of 266.30

Earlier this week, McKay and Miller fell just short of the podium with a fourth-place finish in women’s 10-metre synchronized diving.

