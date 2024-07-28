Canadian fans in Paris react to soccer drone spying scandal

PARIS — Canadian sports fans in Paris are using words like "embarrassing" and "disappointing" to describe a drone spying scandal that has rocked Canada Soccer in the early days of the Olympic Games.

Jennifer McComb from Montreal feels the actions of team management and coaching staff have cast a shadow over the defending Olympic champion women’s soccer squad.

But she and her friend Tara Mitrovka both disagree with the decision by soccer's governing body to strip points from the team, saying it unfairly punishes the athletes.

FIFA docked six points from the team, fined Canada Soccer about C$313,000 and banned head coach Bev Priestman for a year after two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on rival New Zealand before the two teams played their Olympic opening game. Chris Young, of St. John's, N.L., said he feels the drone spying scandal goes against everything Canada tries to stand for and makes the country look stupid. But he said it won't stop him from cheering for the Canadian athletes, including at the swimming and beach volleyball events he's attending in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.