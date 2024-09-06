PARIS — Canadian discus thrower Jesse Zesseu has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 25-year-old from Toronto reached the podium in his Paralympic debut with a throw of 53.24 metres.

He was just over four metres shy of the winner from Uzbekistan.

Zesseu competes in the men's F37 classification.

Mild cerebral palsy caused by a stroke at birth limits function on the right side of his body.

Zesseu came to para sport as an adult. He says he was working for Cerebral Palsy Ontario when he was told he should investigate his eligibility to pursue Paralympic sport.

