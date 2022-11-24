Celtic of the Scottish Premiership are in talks to a acquire Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston on a permanent deal, according to a report by Fabrizio Romano.

Celtic are in talks to sign Canada and Montreal defender Alistair Johnston on permanent deal. Negotiations are ongoing, as @ManuelVeth called. ⚪️🟢🇨🇦 #CelticFC



Personal terms already being discussed but now still waiting on full agreement between clubs. pic.twitter.com/nudMKLmWX7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 25, 2022

Romano says that personal terms between the CF Montreal defender and the Scottish champions are already being discussed, but they are still waiting on a finalized agreement between the teams.

Johnston started and played all 90 minutes in Canada’s opening 1-0 loss to Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 24-year-old had one shot on target in Wednesday's Group F opener.

Johnston made 33 appearances for CF Montreal in MLS play last season and scored four times with five assists.

Montreal acquired the Vancouver native from Nashville SC in exchange for $1 million in General Allocation Money in December of 2021 and signed him to a two-year deal with options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The defender made his international debut for Canada on March 25, 2021 against Bermuda and has played in 31 games for the senior national team.