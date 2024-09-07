Canadian para paddler Hennessy earns Paralympic silver medal
Brianna Hennessy - The Canadian Press
Published
PARIS — Canada's para canoeist Brianna Hennessy has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games.
The 39-year-old from Ottawa was second in the women's 200-metre sprint in a canoe that has a support float and is propelled with a single-blade paddle.
Hennessy earned the first Paralympic medal of her career.
She finished just over a second behind gold medallist Emma Wiggs of Britain.
Hennessy was a silver medallist in the last three straight world championships in the event.
She suffered paralysis when she was struck by a car in Toronto in 2014 at the age of 30.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.