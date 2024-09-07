PARIS — Canada's para canoeist Brianna Hennessy has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 39-year-old from Ottawa was second in the women's 200-metre sprint in a canoe that has a support float and is propelled with a single-blade paddle.

Hennessy earned the first Paralympic medal of her career.

She finished just over a second behind gold medallist Emma Wiggs of Britain.

Hennessy was a silver medallist in the last three straight world championships in the event.

She suffered paralysis when she was struck by a car in Toronto in 2014 at the age of 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2024.