PARIS — Canadian para-swimmer Aurelie Rivard captured bronze in the women's 50-metre freestyle at the Paralympic Games.

She finished third in 27.62 seconds at Paris La Defense Arena for her 11th career Paralympic medal.

China's Chen Yi won gold in a world-record time of 27.10 seconds. American Christie Raleigh-Crossley took silver in 27.38.

Rivard, who was born with an underdeveloped hand, set the previous world record of 27.37 at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The 28-year-old from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., is slated to compete in the 100 free, 400 free and 100 backstroke later in the meet.

Calgary track cyclist Kate O'Brien earned Canada's first medal earlier in the day with a bronze in the women's time trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2024.