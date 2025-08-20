Canada coach Kevin Rouet has plenty of options when it comes to choosing his front row at the Rugby World Cup. But DaLeaka Menin is usually one of the first names on the Canadian team sheet.

"For me, she's the best tighthead (prop) in the world," said Rouet. "There is no question."

Menin is an important part of the Canadian team, a powerful ball-carrier who can break tackles as well as make life miserable in the scrum for opposing props.

"She's an incredible player," said Canadian captain Alex Tessier. "And often overlooked, I think. She's not only a good scrummager, but she does so much more in the open field. She understands the game super-well."

"Probably the only skills that she's missing right now are her kicking skills, but you don't expect a prop to kick, so that's all right," she added with a laugh.

Menin and second-ranked Canada open Group B play Saturday against No. 14 Fiji in York, England, at the expanded 16-team tournament.

It's a third World Cup for the 30-year-old from Vulcan, Alta., who plays her club rugby in England, joining the Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2021-22 season after three seasons with the Loughborough Lightning.

One of a half-dozen Canadians on Exeter's roster, Menin enjoys living in the southwest tip of England.

"Being an Alberta girl, living near the coast is very exciting, so I do love that," she said.

She also savours the chance to play at a high level with talent from around the world, as well as England.

Rouet was able to bring on the Exeter front row trio of Menin, Emily Tuttosi and Mikiela Nelson off the bench in the Pacific Four Series opener against the U.S. on May 2 in Kansas City, a game that saw Rouet rotate his roster.

"Me and Emily, we've known each other since university" said Menin, referencing the University of Calgary.

"It's fun to have someone that you know so well to go to, whether it's a bad day or a good day," she added.

Playing in England does not come with a big paycheque, however. Only some of the players get paid

"Generally, room and board is a really common one to give us because rent is the most expensive thing that you're going to face," said Menin. "I would say it comes down to almost breaking even with a little bit on top, depending on the athlete you are."

On the plus side, the compensation is getting better

"Like from my first year getting paid to being paid this last season, the amount of money has increased for sure but by no means is it comparable to what I think people assume a professional athlete is experiencing … I am doing this more for the love of it than I'm doing it for the money I'm putting in my pocket."

Menin is not complaining, however.

"I'm so grateful to be in this growth process for the women's game. Do I sort of wish I was 10 years in the future where you miss all of these bumpy growth steps? It's increasing. It's maybe not as glamorous as it sounds to be a professional women's player right now as it will be in five to 10 years."

Menin started rugby at 12, rising the age group ranks with the Calgary Hornets. She represented Canada at the under-20 level before making her senior debut against New Zealand in 2015.

Menin's cap count now stands at 63, with 11 tries scored, ahead of her third World Cup.

"I look back at my first World Cup (in 2017) and I was 21 years old and didn't even think I was supposed to be there and was very scared most of the time," she recalled with a laugh.

The pandemic-delayed 2021 tournament, in November 2022, saw the Canadians give England a scare before falling 26-19 in the semifinal. Canada then suffered a disappointing 36-0 loss to France in the third-place game.

Away from rugby, Menin has a degree in law and society/sociology.

"My parents, bless them, have really pushed us to go to university, and I really thank them for that," she said. "Do I have a degree that I'm unsure exactly where it will lead me in life? Maybe.

"When I took it, I sort of thought that maybe I wanted to work somewhere within the legal system and I thought this was a good degree for it. And then I had an opportunity to go overseas and that degree has been maybe left unused a little bit. But I'm happy to have it. I hope someday that I will maybe put it into full force, but it gave me a lot of critical thinking skills. So I take that for what it is. Hopefully, it will help me in the future."

