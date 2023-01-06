Lalji: Some scouts believe Rourke could receive 'multiple offers' from NFL teams

BC Lions star quarterback Nathan Rourke has worked out for another NFL team.

TSN's Farhan Lalji is reporting that the Canadian worked out with the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

Rourke, 24, has reportedly worked out for at least eight teams, including the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

Players can sign future contracts with the NFL clubs starting on Jan. 9, meaning a decision on his possible playing future in the league could some soon.

Rourke played in 10 games this season for the Lions, amassing 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award.

He required surgery to correct an injury to his foot that cost him just under half the season.