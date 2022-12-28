Rourke's decision on NFL likely to come early in New Year

Lalji: Some scouts believe Rourke could receive 'multiple offers' from NFL teams

A decision regarding his football future appears to be coming in the near future for BC Lions star Nathan Rourke.

The Vancouver Province notes that players can begin signing future contracts in the NFL on January 9, which would seemingly provide a timeline for the Lions to receive word on Rourke's decision.

He has reportedly worked out for at least eight NFL teams since the Lions were eliminated from the CFL playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 13 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. His agent, Cameron Weiss told the Province on Tuesday that more workouts could still come for the 24-year-old.

Lions director of football operations and co-general manage Neil McEvoy told the Province the Lions could offer Rourke a "competitive contract and meaningful reps" if he were to stay with the CFL club,

“We’re going to be like his professional parents,” McEvoy said. “If he makes it down there, we’re going to wish him well and be very proud of him.

"If he doesn’t make it down there, we’re going to welcome him back with open arms.”

Teams he showcased for include the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. He most recently worked out for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

Rourke played in 10 games this season for the Lions. He amassed 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award.

He required surgery to correct an injury to his foot that cost him just under half the season.