PARIS — Canadian wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos has won a Paralympic Games gold medal.

The 44-year-old from Dorval, Que., won the men's T53 800 metres.

Lakatos collected his second medal in Paris after a silver medal in the 400 metres.

The veteran earned the 13th Paralympic medal of his career in his sixth Paralympic Games and the second gold medal of his career.

Lakatos was a gold medallist in the 100 metres in 2016.

He won a world championship in the 800 metres last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.