SYDNEY, N.S. — It was a successful start to the world women's curling championship for Canada's Rachel Homan.

Homan opened the tournament with a 7-6 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg on Saturday.

"Phenomenal feeling," Homan said of the win. "We're battling out here for Canada and for everyone out here that's cheering their hearts out, we feel their emotion with them.

"We're just trying to place our best and keep as many wins as we can for Canada."

Homan doesn't have much time to celebrate the opening victory. Canada takes on Denmark's Madeleine Dupont in the second draw later Saturday night.

Canada scored two in the first end before Sweden made it 2-1 in the second. The Canadians rallied for two more in the third for a 4-1 advantage.

After Sweden pulled to within 4-2 after the fourth end, Canada went back ahead 5-2 heading into the sixth. The Swedes again scored one in on that end, only to have the Canadians counter with another deuce in the seventh end and a commanding 7-3 advantage.

But Sweden made it very interesting down the stretch. registering singles in each of the final three ends.

"They're a phenomenal team," Homan said of Sweden. "When you can’t take on the centre line, it allows for a lot of rocks to play.

"And when you have to play defensive, a team can definitely crawl back. We're ready for that.”

Hasselborg took the opening loss in stride.

"We just took a while to get into the ice and learn the ice," she said. "And I think we did that a lot better through the game and we will take that with us moving on."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2024.