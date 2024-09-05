PARIS — Canada's Aurelie Rivard has struck gold at the Paralympic Games.

The 28-year-old from St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won the women's S10 400-metre freestyle with a time of four minutes 29.20 seconds on Thursday.

Alexandra Truwit of the United States (4:31.39) and Bianka Pap of Hungary (4:35.63) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

It's the third medal of the Games for Rivard, who holds the world and Paralympic record in the 400 freestyle, set at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. She has also won silver in the 100 freestyle and bronze in the 50 freestyle in Paris.

Tess Routliffe reached the podium for Canada in the pool just minutes before Rivard.

Routliffe grabbed bronze in the women's SB7 100-metre breaststroke for her second medal of the Paralympics. The 25-year-old resident of Caledon, Ont., earned silver in the women's SM7 200-metre individual medley.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.