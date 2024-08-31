PARIS — Canadian swimmer Nicholas Bennett has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 20-year-old from Parksville, B.C., was second in men's 200-metre freestyle to claim the first Paralympic medal of his career.

Britain's William Ellard set a world record of one minute 51.30 seconds to take gold at La Defense Arena.

Bennett finished in 1:53.61 ahead of bronze medallist Jack Ireland of Australia.

Bennett, who is autistic, races the S14 classification for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

His sister Haley Bennett is his coach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2024.