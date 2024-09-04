PARIS — Canadian swimmer Nicholas Bennett is a double gold medallist at the Paralympic Games.

The 20-year-old from Parksville, B.C., won the men's 200-metre individual medley in Paralympic record time two days after taking the 100-metre breaststroke in Paris.

Bennett is the first Canadian man to win multiple gold medals in Paralympic swimming since Benoit Huot won five in Athens, Greece, in 2004.

Bennett has collected three medals in total in Paris with a silver medal in the 200-metre freestyle.

His teammate Reid Maxwell won a silver medal in the men's 400-metre freestyle just minutes after Bennett's triumph.

The 17-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., is the youngest Canadian swimmer to win a Paralympic swim medal since 16-year-old Aurelie Rivard took silver in London in 2012.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.