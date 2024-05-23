OTTAWA — Canadian Olympic swimmer Ruslan Gaziev has been suspended 18 months for anti-doping rule violations.

The 24-year-old from Toronto failed to provide drug testers with a quarterly outline of his schedule and provide a 60-minute period each day when he would be available for out-of-competition testing.

Gaziev had three confirmed "whereabouts failures" over a 12-month period, the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport said Thursday in a statement.

Between January 2023 and August 2023, the CCES recorded two missed tests and one filing failure.

Gaziev swam in a heat for Canada in the men's 4 x 100 freestyle relay in Tokyo in 2021.

He also swam for the relay team that finished fifth at the 2023 world championship. Gaziev won three Commonwealth Games relay medals in 2022.

Gaziev didn't race in the Olympic and Paralympic swim trials that concluded Sunday in Toronto, nor did he compete for Ohio State in February's Big Ten Championship. Gaziev was in his fifth season with the Buckeyes.

Gaziev waived his right to a hearing, admitted the violations and accepted his period of ineligibility in January, the CCES said.

His suspension ends May 31, 2025. Until then, he can't participate in any sport that follows the Canadian Anti-Doping Program, including training with teammates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.