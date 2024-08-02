PARIS — Canadian swimmers Summer McIntosh and Sydney Pickrem have advanced to the semifinals of the women's 200-metre individual medley at the Olympic Games in Paris.

McIntosh and Pickrem won their respective morning heats. McIntosh posted the fastest qualifying time and Pickrem the fourth heading into the evening semifinals.

McIntosh has already won a pair of gold medals and a silver medal in the pool.

Toronto's Josh Liendo and Montreal's Ilya Kharun were first and second in their heat and moved onto the men's 100-metre butterfly semifinals with the second and fifth fastest qualifying times respectively.

Canada's mixed medley relay team of Maggie Mac Neil, Taylor Ruck, Apollo Hess and Blake Tierney advanced to Saturday's final with the sixth-fastest time.

Liendo was also scheduled to race in the men's 50-metre freestyle final in the evening. Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., in women's 200-metre backstroke and Finlay Knox of Okotoks, Alta., in the men's 200-metre individual medley also had finals at night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.