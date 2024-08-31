PARIS — Canadian swimmer Tess Routliffe has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 25-year-old from Caledon, Ont., was second in the women's 200-metre individual medley for the second medal of her career.

Routliffe, who was born with shortened limbs, was a silver medallist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

She wasn't able to compete in Tokyo three years ago because of a broken back. A bar bell fell on her back during a weight-training session.

Routliffe produced Canada's second swimming medal of the night.

Nicholas Bennett of Parksville, B.C., was a silver medallist in the men's 200-metre freestyle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2024.