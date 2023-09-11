Canadian Tennis Tracker
TSN.ca provides an overview of the Canadian players currently playing on the ATP and WTA tours.
Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently the highest ranked Canadian, coming in at No. 14, while Bianca Andreescu is the highest ranked Canadian on the WTA tour, coming in at No. 64.
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski ranks No. 9 on the WTA doubles circuit after she and partner Erin Routliffe captured the US Open women's doubles title. Leylah Annie Fernandez ranks 21st on the doubles circuit after she and partner Taylor Townsend made the finals at Roland-Garros.
Felix Auger-Aliassime
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|23
|14
|6 (2022)
|57 (780)
|14-15
Previous Tournament: Auger-Aliassime fell in the first round of the US Open to Mackenzie McDonald 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. It was Auger-Aliassime's third-straight first-round loss at a Grand Slam after also bowing out in the opening round at Wimbledon and Roland-Garros.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Semifinal - Qatar Open
Denis Shapovalov
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|24
|31
|10 (2020)
|83 (605)
|13-13
Previous Tournament: Shapovalov was eliminated in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon by Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. He pulled out of the National Bank Open in Toronto and the US Open due a to a knee injury.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - Wimbledon
Bianca Andreescu
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|23
|64
|4 (2019)
|54 (764)
|15-16
Previous Tournament: Andreescu was defeated in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montreal by Camila Giorgi, 6-3, 6-2. Andreescu withdrew from the US Open due to injury.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Semifinal - Thailand Open
Leylah Annie Fernandez
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|21
|74
|13 (2022)
|52 (810)
|26-20
Previous Tournament: Fernandez fell in the first round of the US Open to Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6, 5-7, 6-4.
Best Singles Finish Year-to-date: Semifinal - ITF Spain 17A
2023 Doubles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|21
|21
|20 (2023)
|7 (2700)
|23-11
Previous Tournament: Fernandez and doubles partner Taylor Townsend were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the US Open by fellow Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.
Best Doubles Finish Year-to-date: Finals - Roland-Garros
Rebecca Marino
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|32
|129
|38 (2011)
|110 (344)
|17-23
Previous Tournament: Marino fell to Romania's Patricia Tig 7-6, 7-6 in the first round of the US Open.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - ASB Classic
Katherine Sebov
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|24
|149
|136 (2023)
|146 (188)
|20-13
Previous Tournament: Sebov was defeated by Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of qualifying at the US Open.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Winner - ITF Toronto Event, Mar. 5
Vasek Pospisil
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|33
|187
|25 (2014)
|263 (180)
|0-2
Previous Tournament: Pospisil was defeated by Zachary Svajda 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of qualifying at the US Open.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Round 1 - Australian Open
Eugenie Bouchard
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|29
|218
|5 (2014)
|160 (147)
|10-10
Previous Tournament: Bouchard lost to Dayana Yastremska in the second round of qualfiers at the US Open 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Best Finish Year-to-Date: Round of 16 - ASB Classic
Carol Zhao
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|28
|230
|131 (2018)
|147 (188)
|19-24
Previous Tournament: Zhao was defeated by Valeria Savinykh 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of qualifying for the Japan Women's Open.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - ITF Mexico 03A
Milos Raonic
2023 Singles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|32
|320
|3 (2016)
|285 (165)
|4-4
Previous Tournament: Raonic was defeated in the first round of the US Open by Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Best Finish Year-to-Date: Third round - National Bank Open
Gabriela Dabrowski
Gabriela Dabrowski
2023 Doubles Stats
|Age
|Current Rank
|Career Best
|Race (Pos. (Pts)
|Season Record
|31
|9
|4 (2022)
|10 (2320)
|22-14
Previous Tournament: Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonoareva 7-6, 6-3 to win the women's doubles final at the US Open. It's the third Grand Slam title of Dabrowski's career and first in the women's doubles. It's the first Grand Slam victory by a Canadian since Bianca Andreescu won the US Open in 2019. It was just the fourth tournament Dabrowski and Routliffe had played together.
Best Finish Year-to-date: Winner - US Open women's doubles