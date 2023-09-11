Canadian Tennis Tracker

TSN.ca provides an overview of the Canadian players currently playing on the ATP and WTA tours.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is currently the highest ranked Canadian, coming in at No. 14, while Bianca Andreescu is the highest ranked Canadian on the WTA tour, coming in at No. 64.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski ranks No. 9 on the WTA doubles circuit after she and partner Erin Routliffe captured the US Open women's doubles title. Leylah Annie Fernandez ranks 21st on the doubles circuit after she and partner Taylor Townsend made the finals at Roland-Garros.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

2023 Singles Stats

Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 23 14 6 (2022) 57 (780) 14-15

Previous Tournament: Auger-Aliassime fell in the first round of the US Open to Mackenzie McDonald 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. It was Auger-Aliassime's third-straight first-round loss at a Grand Slam after also bowing out in the opening round at Wimbledon and Roland-Garros.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Semifinal - Qatar Open

2023 Singles Stats

Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 24 31 10 (2020) 83 (605) 13-13

Previous Tournament: Shapovalov was eliminated in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon by Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. He pulled out of the National Bank Open in Toronto and the US Open due a to a knee injury.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - Wimbledon

Bianca Andreescu

2023 Singles Stats

Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 23 64 4 (2019) 54 (764) 15-16

Previous Tournament: Andreescu was defeated in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montreal by Camila Giorgi, 6-3, 6-2. Andreescu withdrew from the US Open due to injury.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Semifinal - Thailand Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez

2023 Singles Stats

Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 21 74 13 (2022) 52 (810) 26-20 Previous Tournament: Fernandez fell in the first round of the US Open to Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. Best Singles Finish Year-to-date: Semifinal - ITF Spain 17A 2023 Doubles Stats Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 21 21 20 (2023) 7 (2700) 23-11 Previous Tournament: Fernandez and doubles partner Taylor Townsend were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the US Open by fellow Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 2-6, 6-3, 7-6. Best Doubles Finish Year-to-date: Finals - Roland-Garros Rebecca Marino Rebecca Marino 2023 Singles Stats Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 32 129 38 (2011) 110 (344) 17-23 Previous Tournament: Marino fell to Romania's Patricia Tig 7-6, 7-6 in the first round of the US Open. Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - ASB Classic Katherine Sebov Katherine Sebov 2023 Singles Stats Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 24 149 136 (2023) 146 (188) 20-13 Previous Tournament: Sebov was defeated by Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of qualifying at the US Open. Best Finish Year-to-date: Winner - ITF Toronto Event, Mar. 5 Vasek Pospisil 2023 Singles Stats Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 33 187 25 (2014) 263 (180) 0-2 Previous Tournament: Pospisil was defeated by Zachary Svajda 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of qualifying at the US Open. Best Finish Year-to-date: Round 1 - Australian Open Eugenie Bouchard Eugene Bouchard 2023 Singles Stats Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 29 218 5 (2014) 160 (147) 10-10 Previous Tournament: Bouchard lost to Dayana Yastremska in the second round of qualfiers at the US Open 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Best Finish Year-to-Date: Round of 16 - ASB Classic Carol Zhao Carol Zhao 2023 Singles Stats Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 28 230 131 (2018) 147 (188) 19-24 Previous Tournament: Zhao was defeated by Valeria Savinykh 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of qualifying for the Japan Women's Open. Best Finish Year-to-date: Round of 16 - ITF Mexico 03A Milos Raonic Milos Raonic

2023 Singles Stats

Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 32 320 3 (2016) 285 (165) 4-4

Previous Tournament: Raonic was defeated in the first round of the US Open by Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Best Finish Year-to-Date: Third round - National Bank Open

Gabriela Dabrowski

2023 Doubles Stats

Age Current Rank Career Best Race (Pos. (Pts) Season Record 31 9 4 (2022) 10 (2320) 22-14

Previous Tournament: Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonoareva 7-6, 6-3 to win the women's doubles final at the US Open. It's the third Grand Slam title of Dabrowski's career and first in the women's doubles. It's the first Grand Slam victory by a Canadian since Bianca Andreescu won the US Open in 2019. It was just the fourth tournament Dabrowski and Routliffe had played together.

Best Finish Year-to-date: Winner - US Open women's doubles