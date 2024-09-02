PARIS — Canadian wheelchair racer Austin Smeenk has won a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The 27-year-old from Oakville, Ont., was third in the men's 100 metres for the first Paralympic medal of his career.

Smeenk earned Canada's second medal at the track. Wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos was a silver medallist in the men's 400 metres.

Smeenk is the world-record holder in the 800 metres.

He will race the heat in the event Friday. The final is Saturday.

Smeenk was born with a hereditary form of paraplegia that causes stiffness in the lower limbs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2024.