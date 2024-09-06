PARIS — Canadian wheelchair racer Cody Fournie has won his second gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 35-year-old from Victoria won the men's T51 100 metres at Stade de France in a Paralympic-record time of 19.63 seconds.

Fournie also won the 200 metres Tuesday.

Fournie's gold medal was the Canadian team's fourth at the track and seventh medal overall.

Fournier earned a silver medal in the 100 metres at this year's world championship in Kobe, Japan.

He began wheelchair racing a few years ago after switching from wheelchair rugby.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.