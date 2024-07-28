SAINT-ETIENNE, France — The Canadian women's soccer team is still alive at the Paris Games after a stunning 2-1 comeback win over host France on Sunday night.

Vanessa Gilles scored the winner in the 12th minute of injury time to hush the crowd at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. A Jordyn Huitema one-timer was stopped but the rebound rolled to Gilles, who converted with a left-footed shot that glanced off the post and in.

A loss or a draw would have essentially dashed Canada's hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored in the 42nd minute for the host side and captain Jessie Fleming tallied for Canada in the 58th minute.

Canada beat New Zealand 2-1 in the Group A opener last Thursday but was docked six points by FIFA on Saturday as a result of a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal. Three coaches - including head coach Bev Priestman - were banned for one year and the federation was fined the equivalent of about $313,000.

A coaching analyst was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand's practices before the start of the tournament. The Canadian Olympic Committee has said it is considering an appeal of the six-point penalty.

The scandal has hung over the Canadian team all week as the squad prepared to defend the Olympic title it won three years ago in Tokyo.

The team will close out group play on Wednesday against Colombia in Nice.

The lively crowd in Saint-Etienne delivered strong cheers for both sides before the game on a muggy summer evening.

Canada was aggressive at the start but France used its speed down the wings to get the better chances in the first half.

Fleming's free kick from the top of the penalty area in the 28th minute caromed off the wall in front of goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Nichelle Prince had a good chance moments later when a cross spilled near the goal-line but she couldn't put a boot to it.

Katoto flashed some slick footwork before opening the scoring. She cut inside on two Canadian defenders and slotted a low ball through Gilles' legs that beat Kailen Sheridan inside the post.

Adriana Leon came on for Prince to start the second half and it helped spark the Canadians, who started to press as their urgency grew. Simi Awujo had a good chance in the 54th minute before Canada converted in the 58th.

Huitema found Ashley Lawrence by the top corner of the box and her low cross forced Peyraud-Magnin to make a diving stab at the ball, which hit Fleming in the chest before she tapped it in.

Peyraud-Magnin was hit in the face by a sliding defender and taken off the field on a stretcher. She was replaced by Constance Picaud.

Acting head coach Andy Spence turned to his bench again in the 67th minute. He inserted Evelyne Viens - who scored the winner as a sub against New Zealand - and Janine Beckie for Gabrielle Carle and Quinn, who goes by one name.

Sandie Toletti picked up a yellow card for a sliding tackle on Awujo, who stayed in the game. Julia Grosso came on for Awujo in the 90th minute ahead of a 13-minute injury time session.

France threatened late when Griedge Mbock Bathy elevated to head a cross but the ball just sailed over the bar. Viens had a great chance moments later but her shot was just wide of the post.

Sheridan kept the game tied with a brilliant save on Grace Geyoro in the dying minutes.

Canada won bronze at the 2012 Games in London and at the 2016 Rio Olympics before winning gold in Tokyo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

