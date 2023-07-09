Canadian women beat Puerto Rico to finish third in AmeriCup

LEÓN, Mexico — Less than a day after a heartbreaking loss to the United States in the women's AmeriCup basketball tournament, Canada bounced back with an 80-73 victory over Puerto Rico in Sunday's third-place final.

Canada, which dropped a tough 67-63 decision Saturday night to the favoured Americans, got a 19-point performance from Nirra Fields to beat Puerto Rico, which lost 85-74 to Brazil in Saturday's other semifinal showdown.

Kayla Alexander had 13 points and 19 rebounds for Canada against Puerto Rico, while Shay Colley added 15 points.

Puerto Rico was led by Arella Guirantes' 27 points.

Canada led 38-37 at halftime and took a 64-59 lead into the final quarter.

Brazil and the U-S play Sunday night in the championship final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2023.