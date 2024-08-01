Canadians ready to battle as kayak cross makes its Olympic debut in Paris

VAIRES-SUR-MARNE — What do you get when you take a kayak slalom race, and mix in a little boxing and ski cross? The answer is the kayak cross, which is making its Olympic debut at the Paris Games.

The above description comes from Canada's Alex Baldoni, who is one of two first-time Olympians who will represent Canada in the event.

Unlike the traditional canoe and kayak slalom events, in which athletes compete solo, the kayak cross features four paddlers racing simultaneously through a whitewater course while navigating around both downstream and upstream gates. Incidental contact between boats is allowed, and according to Baldoni, it can get rough.

"There's a lot of contact -- that's why I'm saying boxing because it can be pretty violent," Baldoni said in an interview at the Vaires-sur-Marne nautical stadium.

"(But) it's mostly because of the mindset -- you have to go in there as a fighter and try to fight your way through the finish line."

The kayak cross has fewer gates to navigate than other slalom events, but the presence of other racers means strategy becomes more important, according to Baldoni, who will race in the men's event.

The best strategy, he said, "is to try to find a way to be alone and let the other people fight."

The event proceeds in knockout format, with the first two finishers in each heat moving on to the next round.

The races begin with the four competitors in their boats sliding down a two-metre-high ramp into the water. They are also required to do a full 360-degree roll at a specific place on the course.

"It's really dynamic. It's really exciting," said Ottawa's Lois Betteridge, who will compete for Canada in the women's kayak cross event. "It's really one of the events I really gravitate towards. So it's one to watch for sure.”

Betteridge said the ramp start and the roll look dramatic, but aren't the hardest parts of the race. "For me, the more intimidating parts are in the upstreams when the contact really occurs. It's a little bit more nerve-wracking."

The 26-year-old two-time Pan American Games silver medallist also qualified for Paris in the slalom K-1 and C-1 events. She made it to the semifinals of the women's kayak singles event on Sunday, where she finished 20th after a run she described as “very far from the one I wanted to have.”

Betteridge also competed in the women's C-1 event, which made its debut at Tokyo 2020.

Baldoni, 20, competed in the men's canoe singles event, where he reached his goal of qualifying for Monday's semifinals, ultimately finishing 15th. He was also on the start list for the K-1. Canada has never won an Olympic canoe or kayak slalom medal. Betteridge says there aren't any whitewater courses in Canada, which means Canadian athletes are at somewhat of a disadvantage because they have to spend most of their time training and competing in Europe, Australia and Brazil. She said competing in front of a large crowd in Paris, with many supporters waving Canadian flags and cheering her on, has been "an incredible experience."

Betteridge said her goal in Paris is to enjoy the experience, have fun and prepare for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Ultimately, she'd also like to help grow her sport in Canada, something she's "super passionate" about.

Baldoni was born and lives France, but has Canadian citizenship. He said he's extremely proud to represent Canada in front of many of his friends, family and members of his paddling club.

Baldoni said he already accomplished his main goal in Paris when he qualified for the C-1 semifinal. But he's also looking forward to kayak cross, where he says anything can happen. "There's a part of luck in this sport because you’re not racing alone, so anybody can win the event," he said. "So it's going to be interesting to watch."

The Olympic men's and women's kayak cross events take place from Aug. 2 to 5 at the nautical complex in Vaires-sur-Marne.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.