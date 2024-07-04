MONTREAL — Team captain Emma Wright will lead Canada's women's water polo team at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Water Polo Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the team's roster Thursday.

Canada qualified for Paris following the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

The Canadians appeared to have failed in their quest to qualify after losing 18-12 to Italy in their final game in Doha, Qatar but were entered into the tournament when South Africa forfeited its allocated spot.

‘’As a team, we have been working very hard moving towards the Olympic Games,’’ Wright said in a release. “We have made lots of strides as a team and are hoping to be able to show that at the Games."

Wright is one of seven returning Olympians from the Tokyo Games, where Canada finished seventh.

Axelle Crevier, Elyse Lemay-Lavoie, Hayley McKelvey, Kindred Paul, Shae La Roche, and goalkeeper Clara Vulpi are the others. La Roche was Canada's leading scorer in Tokyo with 10 goals.

Canada's women's water polo team is appearing at its fourth Summer Games, with a fifth-place finish when the sport made its Olympic debut in 2000 remaining its best result.

Women’s water polo takes place from July 27 to Aug. 11 at the Aquatics Centre and Paris La Defense Arena.

Canada's women's water polo roster:

Verica Bakoc (Toronto); Serena Browne (Pointe-Claire, Que.); Axelle Crevier (Montreal); Jessica Gaudreault (Ottawa); Shae La Roche (Winnipeg); Rae Lekness (Calgary); Elyse Lemay-Lavoie (Montreal); Blaire McDowell (Fernie, B.C.); Hayley McKelvey (North Delta, B.C.); Maria Eleni Mimides (Glyfada, Greece); Kindred Paul (Spruce Grove, Alta.); Clara Vulpisi (Montreal); Emma Wright (Whitby, Ont.).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.