Poulin on Price: 'He was the best at what he did'

Habs' GM Hughes on Price: 'I don't know that there's a path for him to return this season'

TSN Hockey analyst Dave Poulin was fully expecting to be asked his opinion on Carey Price’s chances of eventually being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Following word from Montreal Canadiens general manger Kent Hughes on Thursday that Price is unlikely to play the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury, reaction has poured in on the netminder’s legacy.

Price, 35, was at the top of his game in the 2014-15 season, taking home the Vezina Trophy, Hart Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and the William M. Jennings Trophy.

The Anahim Lake, B.C. native logged a record of 44-16-6 that season with a 1.96 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Over 15 seasons, Price has gone 361-261-79 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

Poulin, a former assistant general manager with the Toronto Maple Leafs, says he is “edging towards” Price’s likelihood of becoming a Hall of Famer, but gave himself some leeway to further review his opinion.

“I feel like he's a Hall of Famer, but I'd have to dig down a little bit,” Poulin told TSN 1050 on Friday. “It's not a sure thing - boom - he's a Hall of Famer, and that's the way I want a Hall of Famer to be.

“But one of my qualifications would be that you have to be the very best at what you do. I think it's understood for a longer period of time than the numbers showed that he was the best at what he did.”

Price originally had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in July of 2021 and was initially given a 10-12 week recovery period. But further swelling was detected in April of this year, causing concern for his health in the upcoming season.

Price briefly returned to the lineup late in the 2021-22 season and played five games.

Poulin viewed Price’s return as a test run that didn’t go very well as the game had become too quick for the ailing goalie.

“I'm not as surprised because I already had it in my mind ... even watching him last year ... the goaltending position has changed in recent years and really in the last couple of years,” said Poulin.

Poulin pointed specifically to a goaltender’s ability to move from side to side with the increasing use of cross-ice passes from forwards as opposed to taking direct shots on goal.

“It's a different position. It's a much more physical and active position because of the cross-ice pass,” said Poulin.

“There's even more movement in the goalie position now than there's ever been. So, factor that into play. Factor in 35 years old, the injuries Carey Price has been through, and the fact that he did come back and play the five games at the end of last year as a trial balloon of sorts physically.”

According to Hughes, more information will be available after Price goes through his physical in training camp.

Poulin believes Price may conclude that he is simply not physically capable of continuing to play at a high level.

“It may be more of an injury-related physical part that he just says, ‘You know, I simply can't play this position the way it has to be played, the way I've played it for so many years with such excellence,’” said Poulin.

“I think that will all be a part of the equation when he's making this decision.”