CEBL: Unbeaten Bandits sink winless Shooting Stars

LANGLEY, B.C. — The last time the Scarborough Shooting Stars played at Langley Events Centre they went home with their first Canadian Elite Basketball League championship title.

The return to the West Coast on Sunday was less memorable for the Ontario crew.

Despite jumping out to fast start and 49-44 halftime lead, the visitors couldn't match the Vancouver Bandits, who posted an 88-83 victory in front of 5,000 fans at the LEC, located about 50 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Taze Moore led the unbeaten Bandits (2-0) with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while James Karnik and Nick Ward each chipped in with 18 points, and teammate Koby McEwen added 17.

Karnik, of nearby Surrey, B.C., scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. He missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.

Jackson Rowe scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the winless Shooting Stars (0-2), while Tevian Jones had 16.

The Shooting Stars visit the Calgary Surge (0-1) on Wednesday, while the Bandits play the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Thursday in Saskatoon in a battle of 2-0 squads.

Elsewhere in the CEBL on Sunday:

HONEY BADGERS 99 BLACKJACKS 82

Zane Waterman played more than 32 minutes and scored 28 points to lead the visiting Brampton Honey Badgers to a 99-82 victory over the Ottawa BlackJacks.

Waterman became the first Honey Badger to score 25 points in consecutive games as he recorded 27 in the team's 74-67 win over the Niagara River Lions on Friday.

Javonte Cooke added 15 points for the Honey Badgers, while Cole Syllas chipped in with 13.

Brandon Sampson led the BlackJacks with 25 points in their season debut, while teammate Lloyd Pandi chipped in with 14.

Brampton led 49-41 at halftime.

The BlackJacks will host the Edmonton Stingers (1-0) on Wednesday, while the Honey Badgers visit the River Lions on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2024.