The Canadian Football League's free agency period is now underway as players are free to sign. Stay up to date on the latest around the league right here on TSN.ca.

Redblacks sign American WR Evans

Shaq Evans is headed to the nation's capital on a one-year deal with the Ottawa Redblacks, the team announced.

Evans, 31, has spent four seasons in the CFL, all with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Inglewood, Calif., native suited up in 10 games during the 2022 campaign, hauling in 32 receptions, for 487 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

Roughriders officially ink QB Harris to two-year contract

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Trevor Harris to a two-year-deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Did you hear? We signed a quarterback!



Trevor Harris is officially a member of Rider Nation!



📰 https://t.co/vSszdEqHtM pic.twitter.com/uNq9kHtiGh — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2023

The Waldo, Ohio native and Edinboro University product completed his second season with the Montreal Alouettes after being acquired by them from the Edmonton Elks mid-season in 2021. Harris, 36, threw for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, helping the Alouettes finish second in the East Division at 9-9.

Harris threw for 362 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes' Eastern Semi-Final loss to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

Riders add WR Wieneke

The Riders also signed wide receiver Jake Wieneke, the team announced.

The American had 45 catches for 589 yards and two touchdowns with the Alouettes last season. The 28-year-old had a breakout 2021, racking up 898 yards and catching a CFL-best 11 touchdowns. He was named CFL All-Star.

In 48 career games Wieneke has tallied 142 catches for 2,056 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Elks sign All-Star WRs Lewis, Dunbar

After being named the East's best player last season, Eugene Lewis is headed west and joining the Edmonton Elks.

Dunbar Jr. , 27, posted career highs in catches (72), yards (1,000) and touchdowns (6) in 17 games played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022. The New Orleans, La., native finished his sophomore campaign with the Ticats second in receiving yards behind Tim White (1,265).

Tiger-Cats sign DB Elliott, WR Williams

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Javien Elliott to a two-year deal and wide receiver D’haquille “Duke” Williams.

Elliott, 29, started four games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2022 registering eight defensive tackles. A product of Florida State University, Elliott has played five games over two seasons with the Stampeders (2021-22) registering 12 defensive tackles.

The 29-year-old Williams played in eight regular season games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022, tallying 29 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns.

The product of Auburn University was named a CFL and West Division in 2018 after leading the league in receiving yards (1,579) and receiving touchdowns (11) while also posting the fourth most receptions in the CFL (88). Following the season, Williams signed with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, where he played five games over two seasons (2019-20), tallying 12 receptions for 166 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Argonauts sign Canadian OL Ciraco

The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday they have signed Canadian offensive lineman Darius Ciraco.

We have signed 🇨🇦 OL Darius Ciraco. pic.twitter.com/CRbnOpb0Yn — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 14, 2023

The 27-year-old Burlington, Ont., native played 16 games for the Ottawa Redblacks last season after spending the first three seasons of his CFL career in Hamilton with the Tiger-Cats.

DL Johnson returns to Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American lineman Micah Johnson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Micah Johnson has previously spent time in Green and White putting up strong numbers in 2021 on route to being named a West All-Star!



👊 @yours_truly4 pic.twitter.com/cmK86lqbJx — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2023

The 34-year-old returns to the Roughriders after spending two seasons (2019, 2021) with the team. Johnson played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022, registering 24 defensive tackles, seven sacks, and five tackles for loss in 16 games. He was named an East All-Star.

Redblacks sign American All-Star LB Santos-Knox to a two-year deal; bring back DL Wakefield

The Ottawa Redblacks announced they have signed American linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a two-year deal.

New LB in the crew ‼️



We've signed All-Star 🇺🇸 LB Jovan Santos-Knox to a two-year deal.#CFLFA | 📝 : https://t.co/1Bmwt5wJLZ pic.twitter.com/zBiBWwQ3PC — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) February 14, 2023

The Waterbury, Conn., native racked up a career-high 105 tackles and recorded a sack and an interception with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022. The 28-year-old UMass product was named the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Defensive player for the first time in his career and was an East Division All-Star for the first time in his career.

Michael Wakefield is also headed back to the Redblacks, the team announced.

Wakefield, 29, played in the nation’s capital from 2017 to 2019, before moving on to the Montreal Alouettes. He suited up in 14 games during the 2022 season, recording 20 tackles, and three sacks.

Argonauts sign American DE Costigan , Canadian FB Villamizar

The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday they have signed American defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and Canadian fullback Mario Villamizar.

Costigan, 25, played 18 games last season with the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes, totalling 17 defensive tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. He played 11 games with the Elks in 2021, registering 24 defensive tackles and six sacks.

Villamizar, 27, has played 40 games with the BC Lions since being selected by the club in the sixth round (51st overall) in the 2019 CFL Draft. The St. Catharine's Ont., native played at Wilfrid Laurier University from 2014-18 and was a member of teh 2016 yates Cup winning team.

Roughriders add Bane Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

Bane of the Defence: Riders add speedy receiver Shawn Bane Jr.



💨 https://t.co/EQA2a9YisC pic.twitter.com/bLqDefiozB — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2023

The 27-year-old made 21 catches for 288 yards and one touchdown during the 2022 season with the Calgary Stampeders. A native Floridian, Bane also logged nine punt returns for 80 yards and seven kickoff returns for 156 yards

Lions sign OLs Couture, Schleuger; add QB Davis

The BC Lions have signed homegrown offensive lineman Michael Couture to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Simon Fraser University product played in seven games in his sixth season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022, including the 109th Grey Cup against the Toronto Argonauts.

A native of Burnaby, B.C., Couture won back-to-back Grey Cup titles with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.

OL @ChrisSchleuger signs with #BCLions💪🏾



The Iowa native started three games at tackle in 2022 and has suited up in 22 @CFL contests over the last three seasons.



📝 READ MORE: https://t.co/qUCvJavA0N pic.twitter.com/6ORQPV7n1y — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 14, 2023

Schleuger, 27, played six games for the Alouettes last season.

In addition, the Lions announced the singing of QB Dominique Davis.

Another Dom in the 🏠



#BCLions add veteran free agent quarterback @D_DavisECU. Davis has suited up in over 100 career games and threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a relief role with Montreal last season 💪🏾



READ 📝 | https://t.co/NhGWeqlzvx#CFLFA pic.twitter.com/YMCZMJbBg3 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 14, 2023

The 33-year-old spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes, passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns while adding 111 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Evans signs with Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have signed former Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Caleb Evans, the team announced Tuesday.

Another young/talented quarterback lands in the nest!!!!



We have signed Caleb Evans!



The 24-year-old pivot set the CFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback (16) in 2022!



Welcome to Montreal, @caleb_the_king1 !#AlsIN pic.twitter.com/JcdXZXZkGJ — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 14, 2023

Evans, 24, appeared in 18 games for the Redblacks in 2022, completing 114 passes for 1,301 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The native Texan also rushed for 354 yards and CFL-leading16 touchdowns

Schoen Staying in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have Dalton Schoen as part of their offence once again next season as he did not sign an NFL contract prior to the deadline to do so.

Can confirm Schoen will be a member of @Wpg_BlueBombers this season. Big win retaining the league’s leading receiver and rookie of the year. #Bombers https://t.co/HYPaD7OOQD — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 14, 2023

Schoen, 26, set the league ablaze in his rookie year with the Blue Bombers last season, catching 70 passes for 1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie Award. He finished as the league's leader in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Moore to the Elks

The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver/ return specialist Kyran Moore, the team announced Tuesday.

The Bessemer, Ala., native played in seven games in 2022, catching 26 passes for 295 yards.

Stamps add DL Howsare, Roughriders add OL Gobbear

Among the many moves pouring in, the Calgary Stampeders have signed defensive lineman Julian Howsare, while the Roughriders have added former BC Lions offensive lineman Peter Godbear.

Couple more signings announced in last few minutes … @calstampeders land DL Julian Howsare from Ham. Sask signs former @BCLions OL Peter Godber.#CFLFA — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 14, 2023

The 30-year-old was an East Division All-Star last season as a member of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, leading the team with seven sacks and adding 30 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and one pass knockdown in 16 games.

Ellingson joins Alouettes

Veteran wide receiver Greg Ellingson is joining the Montreal Alouettes on a one-year deal, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Ellingson, 34, spent the 2022 season - ninth CFL season - with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after spending the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2019, 2021).

The Alouettes also signed fullback James Tuck.

FB James Tuck to @MTLAlouettes — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 14, 2023

The York University product caught four passes for 38 yards.

Roughriders add Brescasin

Canadian wide receiver Juwan Brescasin has joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Juwan another great receiver?



We've got him in the form of Canadian wide-out Juwan Brescacin!



📝 https://t.co/g32oqpgDaA pic.twitter.com/xLVNNfRmzy — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 14, 2023

The Mississauga, Ont., native caught six passes for 53 yards and a touchdown for his hometown Toronto Argonauts in their Grey Cup-winning season.

Lawler officially returns to Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that they have signed American wide receiver Kenny Lawler to a two-year contract.

Lawler, 28, played in 12 games during his first season with the Elks, tallying 58 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns as he missed time due to a shoulder injury that would require surgery.

The Pomona, Calif. native previously spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning back-to-back Grey Cups in 2019 and 2021. He was also named a CFL West All-Star and CFL All-Star in 2021.

Fajardo to the Als

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday they have signed free agent quarterback Cody Fajardo to a two-year deal.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS…🚨🚨

We’re excited to announce that we’ve locked this guy in for two years! Check out Alsflix 🤣 to find out which star is going to be calling the 514 home! #alsin pic.twitter.com/rKgUjxlC9T — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 14, 2023

Fajardo, 30, played in 17 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022, completing 282 passes for 3,360 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Lewis to the Elks?

After penning a goodbye to the Montreal Alouettes and their fans earlier on Tuesday, Eugene Lewis' new home appears to be in Edmonton with the Elks on a two-year deal, according to 3DownNation's Justin Dunk.

Dunk states that the Elks are set to make Lewis the CFL's highest-paid non-quarterback at $320,000 per season.

Hughes back to where it started?

Charleston Hughes is drawing attention from multiple teams, one of which is his former team: the Calgary Stampeders, 3DownNation's Justin Dunk reports.

Top five all-time CFL sack man Charleston Hughes has drawn interest from multiple teams.



Hughes would like to finish his career where it started with the Calgary Stampeders. Although, he's open to playing elsewhere. https://t.co/bOKaTWL6tR

#Riders #CalStampeders #CFL pic.twitter.com/DPHBPfFSFy — Justin Dunk (@JDunk12) February 14, 2023

The 39-year-old Saginaw, Mich., native spent the rejoined the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022 after spending the '21 season with the Toronto Argonauts.

Hughes is a four-time CFL sack leader (2013, 2016, 2018, 2010), a six-time CFL All-Star, an eight-time West Division All-Star (2010, 2012, 2013, 2015-18, 2019) and a two-time Grey Cup champion (2008, 2014).

The Northwood University product spent the first decade of his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2008-17) before joining the Roughriders in 2018 for his first stint with the club.

Ellingson drawing interest

Veteran wide receiver Greg Ellingson is drawing interest from around the league, according to 3DownNation's Justin Dunk.

Multiple teams are interested in veteran receiver Greg Ellingson @Gelliman82.



He was very productive when on the field last year for the Blue Bombers: 38 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in regular season eight games. https://t.co/ZF2xLIAjcF#CFL #CFLFA pic.twitter.com/j6EQx7qYvz — Justin Dunk (@JDunk12) February 14, 2023

Ellingson, 34, spent the 2022 season - ninth CFL season - with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after spending the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2019, 2021).

In an injury-riddled season, the Tampa, Fla., native caught 38 passes for 598 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

A product of Florida International University, Ellingson broke into the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2013. In his rookie season, Ellingson racked up 800 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Ellingson posted his first thousand-yard season with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2015 (1,061) and would go on to recorded five consecutive thousand-yard seasons (2015-2019).

Stampeders in on WR Bailey, LB Sankey, others

Under Craig Dickenson as general manager, the Calgary Stampeders are in on names like Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Rasheed Bailey and Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Curious to see how things go for #Stamps in #CFLFA in Dave Dickenson’s first go around as GM. They’re in on names like Rasheed Bailey, Darnell Sankey & others. They’ve kept things quiet but might be a bit more active than usual, even if not big day 1 spenders. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 14, 2023

The Stampeders have been quiet leading up to free agency, signing Canadian fullback Charlier Power a day prior to the opening of the FA window.

Big signing coming from the Blue Bombers?

According to Derek Taylor, the voice of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on 680 CJOB, there is big news coming from the office of the 12-time Grey Cup champions once the free agent period opens.

Bombers can announce their HUGE SIGNING as of 11am today. Here's where they stand going into free agency 👇🏽 https://t.co/l6FHaxSmKq — Derek Taylor🏈 (@DTonOB) February 14, 2023

One of the biggest names attached to the Bombers as of recent has been wide reciever Kenny Lawler. It was reported earlier in the month that the Blue Bombers and Lawler have agreed in principle on a two-year contract, according to multiple sources.

The 28-year-old Lawler spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons with the Blue Bombers before joining the Edmonton Elks last season where he recorded 58 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games.

Lawler was named a CFL All-Star in 2021 and helped the Bombers win the Grey Cup in both 2019 and 2021.

Over three seasons in the CFL, the Pomona, Calf., native has recorded 165 receptions for 2,545 yards with 15 touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers bolstered their recieving room prior to the start of free agency, re-signing Canadian Nic Demski to a three-year contract.

Lemon to test free agency

Defensinve end Shawn Lemon announced Tuesday on Twitter he is going to test the free agency market.

“I’ve really got to commend Shawn for his work ethic and leadership,” Dickenson said. “He really played for a cheap deal last year. He understands he deserves a raise. Now we’ve got to see where we’re at.” https://t.co/HywXhk0AzO — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 14, 2023

“I’ve really got to commend Shawn for his work ethic and leadership,” Dickenson said. “He really played for a cheap deal last year. He understands he deserves a raise. Now we’ve got to see where we’re at.”

Finishing the 2022 season second in sacks behind Most Outstanding Defensive Player Lorenzo Mauldin (17) from the Ottawa Redblacks, Lemon, 34, tallied 14 sacks on the season along with a career-high 29 tackles.

The 14-year CFL vet and four-year Stampeder (2013-14, 2021-22), Lemon also racked up a second-best five forced fumbles and was named a CFL All-Star.

Redblacks sign DB Brooks to one-year contract

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

In 70 career games he has posted 207 total tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions, and four forced fumbles, making Grey Cup appearances with the Ticats in 2019 and 2021.

Blue Bombers re-sign Maruo to one-year deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Tuesday before the free agency window opens that they have re-signed linebacker Les Maruo to a one-year deal.

Born in Yokkaichi, Japan, Maruo played collegiately at the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Maruo was selected by the Blue Bombers with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 CFL Global Draft.

Maruo dressed for 17 regular season games in 2022 as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup. He had 14 tackles and a sack while increasing his work with the defence, adding seven more tackles on special teams. Maruo also had two special teams tackles in the Grey Cup game.

In 24 CFL games, the 27-year-old has recorded 14 defensive tackles and 13 special teams tackles.

Argos sign American DB Pickett

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Adarius Pickett.

We've signed DB Adarius Pickett. pic.twitter.com/2Q2h4luQlk — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 14, 2023

In his sophomore season with the Alouettes, Pickett, 26, tallied a team second-best 73 tackles and was tied with teammate Wes Sutton for third on the Alouettes in sacks with four. The former UCLA Bruin scored his first CFL touchdown in Week 19 against the Ottawa Redblacks as Pickett recovered a fumble and went 16 yards for the score.