William Stanback is headed to Vancouver.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the BC Lions have an agreement with the free-agent running back who was released by the Montreal Alouettes at the end of January.

Stanback, 29, had spent the past five seasons with the Als.

The Virginia Union product appeared in 14 games for the Grey Cup champions last season, rushing for 800 yards on 147 carries with two touchdowns. He also hauled in 27 receptions for 241 yards and a receiving TD.

A two-time CFL All-Star, Stanback was the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Player in 2021 when he led the CFL in rushing yards with 1,176.

The Hempstead, NY native has also spent time on NFL rosters with the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, but has never seen game action.