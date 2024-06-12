The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without two keys players on their offence for Thursday's Week 2 clash against the Ottawa Redblacks in the nation's capitals.

Running back Brady Oliveira, who won the Most Outstanding Canadian award last season, will miss the game due to a knee injury while wide receiver Kenny Lawler has been placed on the six-game injured list after reportedly fracturing his arm during a Week 1 loss to the Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes.

American linebacker Adam Bighill will make his season debut after coming off the injured list.

The 26-year-old Oliveira recorded 1,534 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 260 carries in 2023, his third season in the CFL. He added 482 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Lawler, 29, was also a strong contributor to the Blue Bombers' offence a season ago, as he reeled in 50 passes for 901 yards and six touchdowns to help lead the team to the Grey Cup, where they were beaten by the Alouettes.

In 54 career CFL games with the Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks, the Pomona, Calif. native has 218 catches for 3,472 yards and 21 touchdowns.