The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hiring Brent Monson as their new defensive coordinator, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

Earlier in the off-season, it looked like Monson had reached a deal with the Toronto Argonauts to become their defensive coordinator but things fell apart due to a "contractual snag," according to Lalji.

Until the fall, Monson had been with the Calgary Stampeders organization for 15 years, including spending the last six as defensive coordinator. However, the team parted ways with Monson and assistant head coach Mark Kilam at the end of the 2024 season. Kilam later signed on to become the Edmonton Elks' head coach.

Monson also previously served as the Stamps' linebackers coach, defensive line coach, running backs coach and strength and conditioning coach during his tenure.

Calgary finished with the worst record in the league last season at 5-12. Monson's new team, the Tiger-Cats, went 7-11 and allowed the most points in the league last season (577).