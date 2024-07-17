The Edmonton Elks are hoping a coaching change will turn the franchise around as the 14-time Grey Cup champions have been the CFL's worst team following the cancelled 2020 season.

After dropping a close 37-34 tilt on Sunday against the visiting Ottawa Redblacks, the Elks are now 0-5 on the season and have a total record of 11-44 since the start of 2021, the worst in the CFL. Edmonton is also 2-26 at home over the stretch.

The Elks and Redblacks shared identical records in each of the previous three seasons, but Ottawa has started 3-2 in 2024.

The losing reached a breaking point on Monday as the Elks fired veteran head coach and general manager Chris Jones, who led Edmonton to their most recent Grey Cup title in 2015. Former CFL wide receiver Geroy Simon was named GM while offensive coordinator Jarious Jackson took over head coaching duties on an interim basis.

"The major thing is we have not given up on this year," said Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur. "When you're 0-5, there's got to be some consequences. It's a results-based business. I've worked with Geroy and Jarious in the past, and I have full confidence in them. We all know we have a better team than we had last year, but, at the end of the day, we're still 0-5."

The Elks will look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday night when they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Redblacks in the Week 7 opener. You can watch the game at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN 1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Let's take a closer look at some of the numbers behind Edmonton's run of underachieving.

Champions No More

With 14 Grey Cup titles, Edmonton is the second winningest team in CFL history behind the Toronto Argonauts, who have captured 18 league championships.

Alongside Wayne Gretzky and the Oilers, the Elks helped give Edmonton the moniker the "City of Champions" in the 1970 and 80s, highlighted by five straight Grey Cup wins from 1978 to 1982.

The Elks franchise have been perennial playoff contenders too, only missing the postseason 14 times in their 75-year history since forming in 1949. Edmonton made the playoffs every year from 1972 to 2005.

But that all turned on a dime since the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

They haven't made the playoffs since 2019, marking only the second time in history they've come up short in three straight campaigns (they missed the playoffs four straight years from 1962 to 1965).

Jones was hired by Edmonton in 2014, leading them to the West Final that year before going 14-4 and winning the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015. The Tennessee native made his way to the Saskatchewan Roughriders the following season before stops with Cleveland Browns and Toronto Argonauts coaching staffs. Jones began his second stint with the Elks in 2022, amassing a record of 8-33 over two-plus seasons before getting fired.

More of the Same in 2024

The Elks have struggled with consistency at the quarterback position during their recent string of ineptitude.

In an effort for fix that problem, Edmonton signed veteran pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson in January. The 36-year-old played five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts before spending the 2023 campaign in the United States Football League.

Bethel-Thompson has thrown for 1,497 yards with nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a 71.7 completion percentage this season in his return to the CFL, all of which are middle-of-the pack numbers.

Edmonton's rushing attack has been problematic as they totalled 330 yards on the ground on 76 attempts, both second worst in the CFL.

However, the defensive side of the ball has been the Elks' Achilles heel so far in 2024.

They've allowed 30.4 points per game, only better than the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Edmonton has also allowed the most touchdowns (17), second most net offence (402.2 yards per game) and second most passing yards (319.8 yards per game).