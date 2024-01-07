The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday they have officially signed two-time Grey Cup champion quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported Friday that it would be a one-year deal that could reach $500K with incentives for the 35-year-old Californian.

“McLeod brings great leadership to our football team and a proven track record of success. I’ve coached against him and seen firsthand what he can do. He’s won everywhere he’s been and has shown over and over again how well he can command the football,” said Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones in a statement.

“He knows the CFL well and has always been well respected by his teammates. We’re a better football team with McLeod on our roster.”

Bethel-Thompson spent last season in the United States Football League with the New Orleans Breakers, leading the league with 2,433 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 10 games.

Prior to heading down south, Bethel-Thompson quarterbacked the Toronto Argonauts to their first Grey Cup championship since 2017 with their win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022.

In his five seasons as a Boatman (2017-21, 22), Bethel-Thompson played in 74 games, throwing for 13,261 yards, 70 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.