The Edmonton Elks have made another change to their coaching staff, hiring Almondo Sewell as defensive line coach after Nate O'Neal resigned from the position.

This one day after head coach and general manager Chris Jones was fired from both positions. Jarious Jackson was appointed interim head coach and Geroy Simon was named interim general manager.

O'Neal had joined the coaching staff on March 18, 2024. He held the role of defensive line coach for five games before resigning.

Sewell, 37, played 12 seasons in the CFL, most recently with the Montreal Alouettes in 2023. He was a seven-time All-Star defensive tackle, and won two Grey Cups in his career - in 2015 with Edmonton, and last season with the Alouettes.

The Elks have gotten off to an 0-5 start this season, with the most recent failure a last-second, come-from-behind defeat at the hands of the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday. They are 8-33 since the beginning of the 2022 season.