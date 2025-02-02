The Edmonton Elks were busy on the opening day of CFL free agency, agreeing to contracts with a slew of players, including re-signing linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year extension, according to CFL's Fahan Lalji.

The 28-year-old had a career season with the Elks in 2024, recording 111 tackles and two sacks over 18 games.

It marked his fourth season in Edmonton after joining the franchise following a collegiate career with Notre Dame.

The Elks finished the 2024 season with an 7-11 record.