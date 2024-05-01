Christian Covington is headed to the Canadian Football League.

The BC Lions announced the signing of the Vancouver-born defensive lineman on Wednesday.

Covington, 30, spent the past eight seasons in the National Football League.

“It’s truly an honour to come home and play in front of my friends and family,” Covington said in a statement. “I’ve continued to follow the Lions throughout my professional career and it gives me great excitement to join the team at a pivotal time in franchise history. We all understand and embrace the goal of bringing the Grey Cup back home.”

A product of Rice, Covington was originally selected with the 216th pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

He would go on to appear in 102 career games with the Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Covington played four games for the Chargers last season, recording 12 sacks.

Covington is the son of Canadian Football Hall of Fame defensive end Grover Covington.