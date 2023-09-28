Friday, Saturday doubleheaders highlight CFL Week 17 on TSN

As the race for the postseason heats up, TSN brings you a pair of CFL doubleheaders, starting with Friday Night Football in Winnipeg as the Blue Bombers host the Toronto Argonauts in a rematch of last year's Grey Cup and rolling right through Saturday night's finale in Hamilton as the Tiger-Cats take on the Calgary Stampeders.

Watch the Toronto Argonauts vs. the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca, and the TSN App. Action continues at 10:30 p.m. ET 7:30 p.m. ET with the BC Lions taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

With the Argonauts' postseason spot well solidified, the starting status of quarterback Chad Kelly is up in the air as backup TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported Tuesday that backup Cameron Dukes took first-team reps.

Kelly, 29, has played in 13 games for the Double Blue this season, completing 223 passes for 3,396 yards and 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

The 25-year-old Dukes has served as the Boatmen's primary short-yardage option, punching in four touchdowns on 15 carries in 13 games. Dukes has also completed eight passes for 63 yards and an interception.

The Argonauts can expect a familiar foe in Bombers QB Zach Collaros, who leads the league with 29 passing touchdowns on the season and has thrown for a third-most 3,480 yards.

While the Bombers have punched their playoff ticket for the seventh straight season, the West Division's crown is still up for grabs.

Earning an identical 10-4 overall record and a 7-2 divisional record, the BC Lions have an opportunity to pull the rug out from underneath the Bombers as they take host the third-place Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Roughriders, who currently sit third in the West Division at 6-8, look to create some breathing room between them and the 4-10 Calgary Stampeders.



East Division implications

Week 17 coverage continues Saturday on TSN with a doubleheader that could drastically shake up the East Division.

Coming off a dramatic win against the Roughriders, Dustin Crum and the Ottawa Redblacks look to play spoiler against the playoff-hopeful Montreal Alouettes, who can clinch a berth with road victory.

Watch the Ottawa Redblacks vs. the Montreal Alouettes at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN1/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App followed by the Calgary Stampeders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Alouettes enter Saturday having lost four of their last five games and now sit two points up on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for second place in the East.

The Tiger-Cats, on the other hand, look to rebound from their Week 16 loss to the Argonauts against Jake Maier and the Calgary Stampeders while eliminating the possibility of a crossover from the West Division’s fourth-place team.