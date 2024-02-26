Canadian linebacker Henoc Muamba has retired from the Canadian Football League after 11 seasons.

One of the best to grace the game.



Congrats on your retirement, @HenocMuamba. pic.twitter.com/hnem7nnDu3 — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 26, 2024

Muamba most recently spent the 2022-23 seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, capturing a Grey Cup with the Double Blue in 2022 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The now 35-year-old was named Grey Cup MVP and the Most Valuable Canadian for his game-sealing interception and three defensive tackles.

Drafted first overall by the Blue Bombers in 2011, the St. Francis Xavier product from Kinshasa, Zaire, played three seasons with the club and was named the team's vote for Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Canadian in 2013 before being released to pursue NFL opportunities.

Muamba returned to the CFL in 2015 for what would be the first of his two stints with the Montreal Alouettes (2015, 2018, 2020) broken up by a pair of seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-17).

À @HenocMuamba, la ville de Montréal et la province du Québec te remercient pour tes années de dévouement et de passion en tant qu'Alouette.



All the best in retirement!



Once an Alouette, always an Alouette 🫡 pic.twitter.com/qddBpg0NB8 — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 26, 2024

Muamba signed with his now hometown team in 2022 and helped the Boatmen capture their first Grey Cup title since 2017.

Muamba re-signed with the club following their championship season but did not play in 2023 due to an injury.