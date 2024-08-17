Tiger-Cats quarterback Taylor Powell was taken to a local Hamilton hospital for "precautionary reasons" after suffering a head injury in Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks.

Powell took a hard hit on a scramble in the opening quarter and walked into the tent for evaluation under his own power. He then emerged from the tent without his helmet and went back to the locker room.

The development came just one quarter after Ticats receiver Luther Hakunavanhu left the field on a stretcher and in an ambulance after suffering a head injury on a big hit on the opening play from scrimmage, causing a delay of roughly 40 minutes. Hakunavanhu was conscious and had movement in all his extremities as he left the field.

Powell was replaced by Bo Levi Mitchell under centre, who Powell came in for a week ago against the Montreal Alouettes. Powell was 2-3 with 20 yards passing and another 17 rushing before leaving the game.

Powell is in his second season with Hamilton, passing for 2,283 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions as a rookie last season.

Tiger-Cats receiver Tyler Ternowski was also ruled out of Saturday's game early after suffering an upper-body injury.

After their matchup with the Elks, Hamilton will be back in action next Friday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.