Jeremiah Masoli took first-team reps at practice on Monday and could be in line to get the start when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The veteran quarterback was called into action in Week 16 after Dru Brown left the game with an injury.

“His ankle is really bothering him,” Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said of Brown at halftime of an eventual 24-12 loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Brown struggled prior to leaving the contest as he went 8-for-16 for 69 yards and threw two interceptions – including a pick-six to give Montreal an early 7-0 lead – before being replaced by Masoli.

Masoli closed out the game, going 17-for-26 for 218 yards and a touchdown.

Masoli, who has dealt with injuries to his ACL and Achilles in recent years, started for the Redblacks in Week 11 while Brown was dealing with a foot injury.

After making just five combined appearances for Ottawa during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Masoli, 35, has played in eight games for the Redblacks in 2024.

The 35-year-old pivot has connected on 57 of 80 pass attempts for 655 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The Redblacks suffered their first home loss of the season on Saturday and enter Week 17 in second place in the East Division with a record of 8-5-1, six points back of the first-place Alouettes.