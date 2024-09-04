Quarterback Vernon Adams is taking second team reps in practice this week, but BC Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell indicated that Nathan Rourke will still be the starter for the team's marquee clash against the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

"Nathan's going to be the starter this week, and Vernon Adams will be the quarterback 1A, as I would call it," Campbell said after practice on Tuesday.

Adams, 31, started the first eight games of the season for BC, and led the Lions to a 5-3 record while putting up Most-Outstanding-Player-level numbers.

The eighth-year veteran threw for a then-league-leading 2,469 yards and 14 touchdowns over his eight starts, but was forced from the lineup with a knee injury suffered against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 9.

The Lions signed Rourke, a former CFL Most Outstanding Canadian who was released by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons in early August, while Adams has been recovering from the injury.

Adding Rourke to the QB room has allowed Campbell to take Adams' return to the lineup slowly, which is a luxury he is happy to have.

"Totally, totally [a luxury that] you're not pressing a guy into action. I know he would do it, because he's such a competitor, a team guy, but I think it's best to utilize these two guys like we said from the very beginning, utilize these guys the best we can to help the BC Lions win games," Campbell said.

Rourke struggled mightily in his return to the lineup three weeks ago, completing eight of 25 passes and throwing two interceptions in an ugly loss, but he has rounded into form since and was brilliant in a 38-12 victory last weekend.

The 26-year-old threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing major in the blowout win - and he thinks the team can still play better.

“We left a lot out there, too. There's a lot to build on," Rourke said after the win. "I think that it's a good thing, though. I don't think it's good to peak at this part of the season. We still need to continue to get better, play four full quarters.”

Rourke will need to be better on Friday too, as the Lions travel to Montreal to battle the Alouettes, who have won five straight and sit atop the CFL standings at 10-1.

The Montreal defence has allowed 21.1 points per game, which is tied with the Blue Bombers for best in the league.

The Lions' win against Ottawa last weekend snapped a five-game losing skid, and a victory over the Alouettes on Friday would at least keep them tied atop the West Division standings.

You can watch BC take on the Alouettes LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT.