The Ottawa Redblacks announced Wednesday they have officially signed free agent quarterback Dru Brown to a two-year deal.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this great organization and to play in front of RNation in Ottawa,” said Brown in a statement. “I’m excited to meet the guys and get to work.”

The 26-year-old's rights were acquired by the Redblacks in a deal with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Jan. 18., sending a fifth-round selection to the Bombers.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that Brown’s contract will pay him $290K in 2024 and $350K in 2025 in hard money, plus another $50K in playtime incentives each season, to get to $340K and $400K.

The Oklahoma State product had a career season with the Blue Bombers last season, throwing for 983 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions in a backup role. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.

"Dru is a productive quarterback who has demonstrated when previously given the opportunity to be an excellent decision maker who can lead a team on the field,” said GM Shawn Burke in a statement. “We believe he will fit in well in our quarterbacks room and we’re excited that he wants to take the next step in his career as a Redblack.”

A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Brown has thrown for 1,484 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions in 38 games over three seasons with the Bombers (2021-23).