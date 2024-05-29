Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Calgary Stampeders, according to head coach Mike O'Shea.

"He doesn’t need it. He feels good, looks good… He’s confident where he’s at. Buck [Pierce] sees it, I see it that way,” O'Shea said Wednesday via TSN's John Lu.

The 35-year-old is heading into his fourth season with the Blue Bombers, throwing for 4,252 yards and 33 touchdowns last season compared to 15 interceptions.

O'Shea added there will be other regulars who sit Friday in addition to Collaros. The Bombers are scheduled to open the regular season next Thursday on June 6 against the Montreal Alouettes.

Meanwhile, Lu reports Bombers receiver Nic Demski was taking part in his first training camp session and was practising with the first team offence. He was previously on the team's injured veteran list.

Demski, 30, caught 67 passes for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games last season, his fifth with Winnipeg.

Running back Brady Oliveira is close to being able to practise and has the intention of suiting up in Winnipeg's season-opener next week, according to O'Shea.

Oliveira rushed for 1,534 yards and nine majors last season while taking home the Most Outstanding Canadian award.