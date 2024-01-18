The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired the rights to pending free agent quarterback Dru Brown in exchange for a fifth-round selection in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Brown, 26, had a career season with the Blue Bombers last season, throwing for 983 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions in a backup role. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.

According to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor, Brown was a target for the Redblacks and they now have an opportunity to get a deal done before free agency opens next month.

We’ve reported for a while that Dru Brown was @REDBLACKS target in free agency. This move — which has been discussed for a while — allows Ottawa to get something done before free agency opens in Feb. Historically, when teams make a deal like this … the player signs.#CFL — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 18, 2024

In 38 games over three seasons in Winnipeg, the Oklahoma State product has thrown for 1,484 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Redblacks also reportedly signed wide receiver Dominique Rhymes to a two-year contract earlier on Thursday.

Ottawa finished with a 4-14 record in 2023 for the second season in a row. They haven't made the playoffs since 2018.