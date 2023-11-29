The Saskatchewan Roughriders have found their new sideline boss.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the Riders have agreed to terms with former Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace to be their next head coach.

Hearing #Riders have agreed to terms with Corey Mace to be their next head coach. The former #Argos DC has won 2 #GreyCups as an assistant. Really a home run hire for Sask. Not sure they could have made a bad choice between their two finalists. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/ZYg764UKgg — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 30, 2023

Mace, a 37-year-old native of Port Moody, B.C., became the Argos' defensive coordinator in January of 2022 and helped them win the Grey Cup that year before going a CFL-best 16-2 in the regular season in 2023.

Mace played in the CFL as a defensive tackle, winning the Grey Cup with the Calgary Stampeders in 2014. He also won a Grey Cup with the Stamps as their defensive line coach in 2018.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Buck Pierce was also in the mix for the job, according to Lalji.

Head coach Craig Dickenson was fired last month after a second consecutive sub-par campaign of 6-12. Dickenson recorded a 34-34 record over four seasons in Saskatchewan, losing in the West Final in each of his first two seasons.