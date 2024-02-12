The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday they have signed American defensive lineman Micah Johnson to a one-year contract extension.

Number 4 back for more!



The 35-year-old Georgia native returns to Riderville after suiting up for all 18 games of the 2023 season. Johnson recorded 27 defensive tackles, five sacks (tied for second on the team), one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.

East All-Star in 2022 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Johnson played 16 regular-season games notching 24 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Johnson spent the previous two seasons with the Roughriders (2019-22) In the 2019 season the Kentucky product suited up for 15 games, making 26 defensive tackles and four sacks and was named a West All-Star.



Prior to coming to the Riders, Johnson spent six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. He made 158 defensive tackles, 41 sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles over 81 games.



Johnson is a three-time CFL All-Star (2016-18), a six-time Divisional All-Star (2016-22) and a two-time Grey Cup champion with the Stampeders in 2014, 2018.