Super Saturday features sports calendar chock full of excitement on TSN

Canada continues its tournament at the Women's Rugby World Cup from England with a matchup against a dangerous Scotland side.

The Canadian Football League takes over from there, with a tripleheader of action starting in the afternoon and stretching until the evening.

The final Grand Slam of the tennis calendar wraps up for the women, and a showdown of two of college football's elite programs round out the exciting schedule.

Canada battles Scotland at the Women's Rugby World Cup

Canada - the No. 2-ranked squad at the Women's Rugby World Cup - has looked every bit the part through two matches in group play.

Their wins over Fiji and Wales came by a combined score of 107-7, with a 42-0 walloping of Wales their last time out.

“We were very dominant in the set-piece, it was amazing to watch our girls dominate the scrums," Canada captain Alex Tessier said after the victory. "The lineout was still strong for us.”

With a spot in the knockout stage already secured, Canada battles No. 8 Scotland for the Pool B title on Saturday morning.

CFL Tripleheader begins with East Division battle before heading West

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes open the action with a showdown of East Division leaders seeking to revive their seasons.

Both the Tiger-Cats (6-5) and Alouettes (5-6) are on multi-game losing streaks, with Hamilton losers of three straight and Montreal losers of four in a row.

The Tiger-Cats have struggled on defence in recent outings, allowing an average of 35 points per game on the losing streak.

But for Montreal, the issue has been injury problems at quarterback: The team is starting James Morgan on Saturday, their third quarterback to make a start on the current losing skid and fourth of the season.

“The expectation is he gets more comfortable, executes at a higher level, and just ultimately settles in and plays good football for us," Als head coach Jason Maas told reporters earlier this week. "I think you're going to see a more comfortable person back there for sure."

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers play in the second block in this year's edition of the Banjo Bowl.

The Bombers (6-5) will try to knock off the best team in the CFL in the Roughriders (9-2) in a rematch of last week's thriller, which the Roughriders won 34-30 in dramatic fashion.

The Blue Bombers scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining to cut the deficit to 32-30, only to have their two-point conversion try intercepted and run back for a score, giving the Roughriders their eventual 34-30 victory.

"They're going to have things they say too, that they would have wanted done differently," Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea said after the game about the difference between the two sides in a game like that. "It's a four-point game."

The CFL Tripleheader wraps up with the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks battling in Edmonton.

Calgary was firing on all cylinders in a dominating effort over the Elks a week ago in the Labour Day Classic, but the team recognized there were things they could do better even despite the 28-7 score.

“We’re OK with the grind,” head coach Dave Dickenson said. “The guys just kept grinding and just kept working. It wasn't perfect by any means.”

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who is having an MOP-level campaign in his first season in Calgary, threw for only 162 yards in the win. “I just want to get better for these guys," Adams said. "They work too hard. We all work too hard for me to play like that. Just thank you to my defence, having my back as always."

Sabalenka and Anisimova face off in US Open final

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka started slowly but was able to overwhelm her opponent Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Thursday's semifinal.

She told reporters afterwards that the primary thought in her head was to just keep pushing forward after dropping the first set to the American.

“I was super emotional. I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh, no way it’s happening. Please, just close this match,’” Sabalenka explained afterward. “The whole match, I just keep telling myself: (Onto) the next one, just one step at a time, don’t worry about the past. Just try better in the next point.”

Sabalenka will try to become the first woman to repeat as winner at the US Open since Serena Williams took home the title in three consecutive tournaments from 2012-14.

Amanda Anisimova entered the tournament as the No. 8 ranked player on the woman's circuit, and also faced early troubles in her match against Naomi Osaka, eventually winning 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

“I wasn’t sure I would make it past the finish line and I tried to dig deep,” said Anisimova after the match. “It was a huge fight out there today.”

Anisimova is playing in her second consecutive Grand Slam final - the New Jersey native was flattened 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon Final in July.

Two ranked foes meet in marquee NCAA battle

No. 15 Michigan takes on No. 18 Oklahoma in an early-season measuring-stick game for the two sides.

Michigan played well in freshman quarterback and No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood's debut against New Mexico last week, rattling off a 34-17 victory.

“I couldn’t do that as a freshman,” coach Sherrone Moore said. “That was impressive.”

Oklahoma was boosted by new quarterback John Mateer's record-setting day in their 35-3 thumping of Illinois a week ago.

Mateer set a school record in throwing for 392 yards in his debut. “Oh, it’s awesome," Mateer said. “It’s a blessing. You go in the record books in Game 1 — it’s a super good feeling.”

