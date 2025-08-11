The Toronto Argonauts have signed veteran defensive back Branden Dozier, the club announced Monday morning.

Dozier, 31, had been released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week after making four appearances for the team since joining as a free agent this past offseason.

During his brief stint with the Ticats, the eight-year pro amassed 13 defensive tackles while adding another on special teams.

A native of Topeka, Kan., Dozier had spent the previous four seasons as a member of the Calgary Stampeders, dressing for 52 games for the club.

The UNC Charlotte product has played in 108 career games in the Canadian Football League dating back to 2017, registering 491 total tackles, eight interceptions, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception as a member of the Montreal Alouettes, BC Lions, Stampeders, and Tiger-Cats.

He was Montreal’s nominee for the Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2017, and was named a CFL East All-Star in 2018.

The Argonauts have also officially announced the release of running back Khalan Laborn and fullback Brandon Calver.

Toronto (2-7-0) takes on the Edmonton Elks in Week 11 action in the midst of a two-game losing streak.