The Toronto Argonaut extended East Division All-Stars defensive end Folarin Orimolade and wide receiver DaVaris Daniels on Monday.

Orimolade, 28, had a team-leading 10 sacks in 17 games this past season, his first with the Argonauts. He joined Toronto as a free agent last winter after four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Daniels, 31, caught 52 passes for a career-high 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. He has been with the Argonauts since 2020, signing as a free agent also after four years in Calgary.

The Argonauts also signed American running back Deandre Torrey on Monday. The 25-year-old played for the Vegas Vipers in 2023, carrying the ball 19 times for 49 yards and one touchdown, while catching five passes for 35 yards in five games.